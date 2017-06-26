Kotoko End Winless Run …Hearts Snatch Away Points

Asante Kotoko on Saturday ended their five games winless run at home as Obed Owusu and Yakubu Mohammed sealed a 2-1 victory against WA All Stars at the Baba Yara stadium.

Obed Owusu opened the scoring for the home side in the 18th minute, after a spell of dominance, when he headed home from a corner.

Although Kotoko failed to add to the striker’s debut goal of the campaign, All Stars on the other hand were unable to break Kotoko’s resolute defence before the break.

Steve Pollack’s men added to their tally six minutes after recess. Yakubu Mohammed capitalized on poor All Stars defending to coolly convert for his sixth goal of the season.

With three points all but secured and 10 minutes remaining on the clock, All Stars pulled a goal back courtesy substitute Maxwell Baako to set up a nervy finish, but Kotoko held on to claim the famous victory and move up to fourth position.

At the Nduom Park, Hearts snatched all points after posting a 2-0 win over home side Elmina Sharks yesterday. Ghanasoccernet

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Chelsea 1, Dwarfs 1

Bechem 1 Medeama 1

Ashgold 3 Int. Allies 0

Sharks 0 Hearts 2

Liberty 1, Oly 0

Bolga 0, WAFA 0

Youth1, Aduana 0

Kotoko 2, All Stars 1