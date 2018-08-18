Kotoko Defender Discharged

Darkwah (Seated L) with some of Kotoko’s officials

Asante Kotoko defender, Daniel Darkwah has been discharged from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after undergoing a successful surgery on his right shoulder.

Darkwah suffered a shoulder injury in Asante Kotoko’s friendly game with Kum Apem Stars when the team camped at Mampong -Nsutah.

The former Aduana Stars defender, has been out for sometime due to the recurring shoulder injury. He is expected to be out of action for about two months.

On Wednesday, new management of the club paid a visit to the player, who was recovering from the surgery.

The versatile player will return to action after two months.