 Kotoko Declared Fit …Face Hearts Sunday

It has come up from the camp of Asante Kotoko that the team is fit to play, except smallish midfielder Ollenu Ashitey.

The team since involving in a tragic road accident, which claimed a life (Equipment Officer) barely a month ago has been nursing various degrees of injuries.

Refreshingly, the medical department has come out to declare the team fit to face their perennial rivals Hearts of Oak this Sunday in Kumasi.

Medical team head Dr Michael Leat said in a press conference yesterday that “Every player has to be ready for every game, the most important thing is the recovery they go through after the game.

”Every player is fit to play the game on Sunday and that Ollenu Ashitey is the only player out.”

Meanwhile, fans of the Porcupine Warriors have frowned on the approved gate fee of GH¢ 100, GH¢ 50, GH¢ 20 and GH¢10 for the VVIP, VIP, Center line and the popular stands respectively for the game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum