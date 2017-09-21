Kotoko Dare Hearts

Winful Cobbinah

HEARTS OF Oak’s hope of hanging onto its prize asset, Winful Kobbina, has been seriously threatened, the paper is aware.

An affluent supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Christopher Damenya, has vowed to poach the player for the Kumasi club.

According to him, he is prepared to buy Kobbina at any price that Hearts of Oak would quote, without asking for reduction.

“Hearts of Oak should come and meet Kumasi Asante Kotoko officials for a discussion about the sale of Kobbina.

“Any amount that Hearts of Oak will quote for the release of the player will not be a problem for Kotoko at all.

“Hearts of Oak should just quote their price and we will just pay the money to them and take Kobbina to Kumasi.

“If Hearts management is bold enough to quote a figure at 2:00am, I assure them that by 2:30am the money will be provided”.

Mr. Damenya, speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, stated that it is about time that money is pumped into the Ghana league to make it attractive.

He expressed disgust about the current trend where young Ghanaian football talents are plucked to countries, which are not football giants.

Mr. Damenya was of the view that if money is invested into the league, the local football would be attractive as it used to be in the past.

