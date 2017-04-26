Kotoko Dare Hearts …In 60years On Anniversary Clash

Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell) Marketing Manager Jerry Boachie-Danquah (L) presenting the dummy cheque to Kotoko’s rep.INSET: Hearts’ rep receiving the cheque from Boachie-Danquah

An expected epic clash awaits lovers of soccer on May 1 at the Accra Stadium.

The Ghana @ 60 years on Committee has pit two of the country’s finest sides together as part of activities commemorating the independence anniversary.

The two met not long ago in Accra with Hearts running away with all the points plus the bragging rights.

To Kotoko, the May Day clash offers them a fine opportunity to redeem themselves after their infamous 0-1 slump to their bitterest rivals in a league game supervised by famous referee Samuel Suker.

At the launch of the anniversary game at the independence square yesterday, representatives of the two sides-Elvis Amartey(Hearts of Oak) and Michael Nkansah (Asante Kotoko) demonstrated the importance they have attached to the game in their respective speeches.

But it was Kotoko’s representative who sounded more revengeful saying, “We have really prepared for this game to redeem ourselves for the controversial league defeat the last time we played Hearts in Accra. We are ready for them.”

The match is scheduled to be played in a two-legged format with the first leg scheduled for Monday with the second leg taking place on May 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Themed “Ghana @ 60 Years on President’s Cup,” Chairman of the organizing committee, Ken Amankwah, said “We chose this theme because we believe the nation is moving on to greater heights after this anniversary celebration.

“I’m urging every Ghanaian to come and have a great spectacle of a football match.”

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Pius Hadzide described the milestone as momentous which should be celebrated as such with a game of such magnitude.

New coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah entreats the football populace to throng the stadia in their numbers and offered his backing to his former side, Asante Kotoko to carry the day.

Winner of the match will pocket a whopping GH¢50,000 while Man of the Match will take home a gigantic flat screen Led TV from sponsors; Hisense.

Shell Ghana presented a cheque for GH¢250,000 each as appearance fee for the combatants.

Also present at the launch were Black Stars’ new manager Kwesi Appiah, Alhaji Abu Lamini, former Board member, Kotoko, Amankwaa Mireku, former skipper, Hearts of Oak etc.

The matches are being put together by the Ghana @ 60 Years on Committee, Despite Group, My Sports Organization and supported by Shell Ghana Limited, KK. Peprah Roofing,among others.

The match would be preceded by games involving Hearts and Kotoko oldies as well as the Black Giants(Midgets).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum