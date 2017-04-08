Kotoko Condemn Training Commotion

Asante Kotoko have released a statement condemning inappropriate actions of fans at the club’s training ground on Thursday.

The irate fans stormed their Adako Jachie training base and forced their head coach Zdravko Logarusic out, preventing him from training the team.

This is a move to forcefully remove the Croat who was appointed in February winning five of his opening ten league matches.

The Management of Asante Kotoko condemned in no uncertain terms, the unwarranted, near-disruption of the team’s training session on Thursday afternoon by some fans who, in a rather unsporting manner, attempted to prevent Coach Zdravko Logarusic from working at the Adako Jachie training ground.

“Management was shocked by the very unfortunate development. We warn that, we will not tolerate such misbehaviour by any individual or group of fans.

Ghana is governed by laws. The use of any action outside of our laws to resolve differences is therefore condemnable.

We appreciate the concerns of our fans over issues in the club. We however insist that, awkward interferences in the team’s programme cannot be the way out. Management does not and will not endorse actions that seek to threaten the security of our coach and Kotoko personnel.

Such actions do not only hurt the spirit of the club, it also brings its good name into disrepute. Management will not countenance misbehavior from any quarters. Fans must live by the dictates of the rule of law. We believe our fans play key roles in the club. We insist, however, that, fans must use proper channels to address any concerns they have.

We assure Coach Zdrvako Logarusic and all Kotoko personnel of maximum security. We are fully in control of affairs. We implore our fans to remain calm and focus on our next league game against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Sunday.”

Kotoko take on Ebusua Dwarfs tomorrow at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.