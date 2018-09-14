Kotoko Coach Quits

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has resigned as coach of Asante Kotoko, sources have told FootballmadeinGhana.com.

Talks over Fabin’s contract extension have been shrouded in subtle controversy with some members of the new management agitating for his exit.

The coach, according to reliable sources, got wind of the situation and has decided to walk out on the club.

Fabin is expected to make his resignation official in a few hours time.

He will leave his post immediately and thus will not be on the bench when Kotoko face Ashgold on Sunday in the return encounter of the ‘Golden Clash’.

News of Fabin’s resignation comes as a big shock especially with the improved form of the side in recent games.

Kotoko secured a famous back-to-back win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in a friendly tie earlier this month.

This coupled with their rise in form at the tail end of the first half of the season has reignited a lot of hope amongst the Kotoko supporters.

Fabin’s tenure as head coach was brought in doubt immediately after the appointment of a new management team headed by the experienced George Amoako who declared that everyone at the club would have to justify their retention.

The side’s improved form, however, never suggested a change will be effected in the technical department but close sources have revealed some members of the new management wanted to see the back of the coach with an unknown expatriate already lined up to take over.

Fabin was only appointed coach of Asante Kotoko in February on a one-year deal.

He returned to Kotoko eight years after being fired in his first stint for non-performance.