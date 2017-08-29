Kotoko Coach Not Giving Up …On Title Dream

Steve Pollack

Asante Kotoko head trainer Steve Pollack is not giving up on the league title dream with five games remaining.

Kotoko are seven points behind current leaders, Aduana Stars but the Brit was optimistic they are in a better position to finish first.

He guided Kotoko to a 2-1 win over visiting Bolga Stars before home fans on Sunday, and after identifying edges in the Bolga victory, he sounded hopeful for the ultimate.

Kotoko bounced back from a month layoff to record 1-1 result with perennial rivals-Hearts of Oak, lost 0-2 to WAFA in Sogakope and managed a win two days ago.

He said after Sunday’s game that ”It was an important win for us, with this win, I think we still have a chance to win the league.

”We have a couple of matches to go and the most important thing is to win all those matches.”

Kotoko next host Ashgold when the league resumes and later play as guests of Elmina Sharks, host Berekum Chelsea and travel to play Liberty Professionals in the final match day game.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum