Kotoko Coach Defends Tactics 

Frimpong Manso

Kumasi Asante Kotoko advisor-coach, Frimpong Manso has defended his tactical decisions during the side’s 1-1 draw at home to title chasers, Aduana Stars.

Kotoko have not won any of their last six league matches and were looking ahead to get one pass the Ogya boys to restart what began as a promising season.

The away side took a first half lead but Kotoko immediately missed an opportunity to equalise as Kwame Boahene’s penalty kick was saved.

Manso speaking to the media defended his decision not to make an early substitution though there were some players playing below their weight.

“I knew it was too early to make a substitution with the game just 15-20 minutes old and a player under-performing, it was only right to make that change, he told the media.

“After going a goal down, the tactical thought now has to do with either replace a defender with an attacker but I held on to make a sound decision in terms of balancing the team; though it was a risky decision it was a worthy one,” he added.

Kotoko now are positioned in fifth place on same points as arch rivals, Hearts of Oak a who lie in 4th place on goal difference.