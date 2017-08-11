Kotoko Circles Chairman Assaulted…Threatens Court Action

Nana Kwame Dankwa

THE GREATER Accra Circles Chairman for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwa claims he has been beaten in public by one Seidu.

Nana Kwame Dankwa said Seidu heckled him in public during the Kotoko-Hearts league cracker in Kumasi on Sunday.

According to him, he has no issues with Seidu so he was surprised when his attacker just started pummeling him.

He said even though some Kotoko bigwigs had intervened to solve the matter peacefully, “I will never compromise.”

Sounding angry on Nhyira FM, Nana Kwame said he would make sure that Seidu is dealt with according to the law.

“Dr. Kwame Kyei, the Kotoko Boss, has intervened. He had even settled my medical bills but I will go on with the case.”

Nana Kwame, however, disclosed that the Greater Accra Circles of Kotoko, have rescinded their decision not to support Kotoko again.

He noted that the Kotoko management had apologized to him over the assault, hence his circle’s decision to support the club.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi