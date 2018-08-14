Kotoko Chief Dissolves Management

Professor Kwame Kyei

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Professor Kwame Kyei has dissolved the club’s management with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the Administrative Manager of the club, Rose Padmore Yeboah, and posted on the club’s twitter handle pointed out that Dr. Kwame Kyei has asked all members of the management to ‘Lay down their tools’.

Indications are that Dr. Kyei is unhappy with the performance of the current management despite leading the team to FA Cup success last season.

The old management members included Lawyer Yaw Boafo (Head of legal affairs), Dr. Michael Leat (Head of Medical team), Lawyer Thomas Boakye Agyemang (Accra representative) and Obed Acheampong (Communication manager).

The Porcupine Warriors are placed fifth in the first round of the suspended Zylofon Cash Premier League.