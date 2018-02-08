Kotoko Chairman To Reward Team With 2-Bedroom House If…

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr Kwame Kyei has promised to reward each player with a two bedroom apartment should they win this year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Kyei, who rewarded the players with GH¢5,000 each following their MTN FA Cup triumph last year, believes the team will excel in Africa if the players are hugely motivated.

He has also pledged a bonus of GH¢20,000 to each player if they qualify for the group stage. They last reached the group stage of any CAF competition in 2008.

Kotoko will get their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a home game against Congolese side CARA Brazzaville on Sunday, February 11.

They will be hoping to make the return leg a mere formality by recording a convincing victory in the first leg.

The winner will face either Ben Guerdane of Tunisia or Al Hilal Juba of South Sudan in the next round.

-Myjoyonline