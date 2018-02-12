Kotoko, CARA In Penalty Madness

Kotoko lineup

CAF Confederations Cup campaigners, Asante Kotoko yesterday managed just a goal when they hosted Club Athletic Renaissance Ainglo (CARA) after wasting three spot kicks in Kumasi.

Substitute striker Yakubu Mohammed scored the fourth penalty in injury time to give the home side a breather in the first leg tie.

An opportunity (penalty) also came the way of the Congo Brazzaville side, but goalkeeper Felix Annan proved equal to the task, by saving goalkeeper Chansel Massa’s kick.

Earlier, the Porcupine Warriors’ best penalty takers-Saddick Adams, Emos Frimpong and Baba Maham wasted (CARA goalkeeper saved two) their penalties to the chagrin of the packed fans.

Senegalese referee, Issa SY emerged the centre of attraction for awarding five spot kicks in a match.

The two sides will play in the second leg fixture nine days from now.

Kotoko’s CEO, Dr Kwame Kyei, has promised each member of the team ¢20,000 should they make it to the group stage of the competition as well as a two-bedroom house each if they lift the ultimate.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s CAF Champions League representatives, Aduana Stars lost 0-1 to their Libyan counterparts, Al Tahaddy SC , courtesy, Ali Mahmoud in Egypt yesterday.

