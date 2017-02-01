Kotoko Captain Confident Of Winning Start Against Liberty

Amos Frimpong

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong is optimistic the Porcupines will kick off their Premier League campaign with a win over Liberty Professionals.

The league is set to start on Sunday, February 5th, with the Porcupine Warriors playing as host of the Scientific soccer lads in their opening clash.

It was not the best of starts last season as Kotoko succumbed to 2-0 loss against West African Football Academy (WAFA) in their opening clash.

But captain Amos Frimpong is eyeing a positive start.

“We have struggled to beat Liberty in the last two games we’ve played with them,” he is quoted by sportscrusader

” I’ve heard they are preparing very well for the start of the season but I’m confident that with the preparations and motivation we’ve had so far, we can overcome them and pick the maximum three points.”