Kotoko Boss Unveils New Bus   

Kotoko Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei unveils luxurious 45-seater bus

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Professor Dr Kwame Kyei, has unveiled a new 45-seater luxurious Nissan bus at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

The new luxurious Nissan team bus worth GH¢ 650,000 was presented to the management of the club.

The Porcupine Warriors had been without a bus since their vehicle got involved in a fatal accident at Nkawkaw on July 2017 when they were on their way to Kumasi after a 2-1 loss to Inter Allies in the 2016/17 Premier League.

The Kumasi outfit has since been hiring buses for their matches which have incurred arrears for the club.

The purchase of the new luxurious Nissan bus which is branded in the colours of the Porcupines will therefore minimize the level of expenditure when travelling.

George Amoako, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club, praised Dr. Kwame Kyei on behalf of the management and supporters after the latter delivered the Nissan bus to the former.

Some of the vociferous supporters of the club who attended the unveiling of the expensive bus were overwhelmed with gratitude for their Chairman, Kwame Kyei.

Asante Kotoko are preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture with the Cameroonian Cup winner on November 28 in Kumasi.