 Kotoko Booted Out By CARA

Asante Kotoko yesterday crushed out from the CAF Confederations Cup in Congo Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 6-7 on penalties to CARA Club of Congo in Brazzaville after going down by a first half goal, which pushed the game to spot kicks.

It emerged a day before the game that supporters of CARA succeeded in intimidating Kotoko and prevented them from training.

Kotoko’s Obed Owusu, Kwame Boahene, Amos Frimpong and Jackson Owusu missed their kicks, while CARA Club missed three of their penalties.

In the first leg, Kotoko threw away three penalties in regulation, and scored just one in Kumasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum