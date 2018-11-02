Kotoko, Ashgold Tango… In Honour Of JA Kufuor

Ex prez Kufuor (3rd L seated) in pose with other dignitaries after the event

A befitting game involving Asante Kotoko and Obuasi Ashgold is expected to rock the Baba Yara Stadium on December 2.

The expected high profile game is in honour of former president, John Kufuor to mark his 80th milestone as well as raise funds (80m for 80) for the John Kufuor Foundation.

Announcing the fixture at the Statesman’s Airport residence, in Accra yesterday, Professor Agyeman Duah, a patron of the JAK Foundation pointed out that the whole year is dedicated to the JAK Foundation.

He said the Foundation sought to raise cash for the next three years for its projects.

Representatives of both clubs, Yaw Amoo Sarpong, Policy Analyst, Kotoko and Fred Acheampong, CEO, Ashgold considered the game as an honour to celebrate the former president.

Preceding the game is a fund raising dinner gala in Kumasi which is expected to attract some of the country’s finest businessmen and women.

UMB CEO, John Awuah, chairman for the event noted “I deem it as a personal honour and for UMB.”

The former president expressed the wish that the tournament would be unique saying, “My working life was service to people. The Foundation is to inculcate leadership qualities into the youth. Already, it is supporting 60 scholars.”

He lauded the organizers for using football to raise funds for the JAK Foundation as well as celebrate him.

Ashgold president, Dr Kwaku Frimpong (Champion) jokingly asked John Kufuor whether he will be angry should his side triumph, taking into account the former president background as an ex-chairman of Kotoko.

The event, which originally pitted Kotoko against Hearts (Hearts pulled out) is being organized by Primeval Media and sponsored by UMB.

Event ambassadors-Kwasi Appiah, Black Stars coach and Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain graced the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum