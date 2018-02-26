Kotoko Appoints Paa Kwesi Fabin As New Coach

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have announced the appointment of Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin as the new handler.

Paa Kwesi Fabin is set to replace Englishman Steven Polack, who was relieved of his post last Friday.

Steve Polack

Paa Kwesi Fabin is returning to a familiar ground, having coached the Porcupine Warriors from the 2009/2010 season to the 2011/12 season.

“Mr Fabin is tasked with a duty to guide the Porcupines in the 2017/2018 season while managing talents at the club for overall success,” a statement from the club on Sunday said.

The appointment comes barely seven days to the start of the Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Sogakope on the opening day to play West African Football Academy (Wafa) SC.

