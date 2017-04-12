Kotoko Appoint Frimpong Manso …As Head Coach … CK Akunor Heads  Ashgold

Frimpong Manso

THE TWO remaining Ashanti Regional clubs in the league, Kotoko and Ashgold yesterday made major changes in their technical bench.

The Porcupine Warriors signed their former player, Frimpong Manso, to support Godwin Ablordey in Kotoko’s technical bench unit.

On the part of Ashangold, who have suffered tumultuous season so far, they also grabbed their former player, C.K. Akunnor.

Frimpong Manso had been tasked by the Kotoko management to take over the club for the four remaining matches in the first round of the league.

The details of CK Akunnor’s deal were however not clear, but sources insisted that he may be in charge till the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Coach Zdravko Logaruzic who was axed by Kotoko management recently, on Tuesday bid bye to the Kotoko playing body.

In an emotional encounter, the expatriate trainer officially told the Kotoko players that his romance with the club was over.

The coach therefore thanked the Kotoko players for their support during his short stay with them, urging them well in the future.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.