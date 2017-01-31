Kotlers Woos Ghanaian Students To China

Kotlers Management, a leading institution that connects Ghanaian and other African students to Chinese universities for further studies, says China is currently one of the best countries to choose for such studies, owing to the myriad of opportunities on offer for foreign students.

Samuel Ogyiri Sackey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kotlers Management, who disclosed this in an interview recently in Accra, advised students in Ghana and the continent who want to further their education abroad to consider China.

“China has over 34 provinces and each province is unique and well endowed with resources that make the country spectacular, irrespective of where one may find themselves. A peaceful country with law-abiding citizens and with great history dating back 5,000 years ago, China gives opportunities to African students in the area of practical experience and technical know-how. African alumni of Chinese universities are always ready target for employment wherever they travel because of the practical experiences they have so much been exposed to.”

Mr Sackey added that China also gives students the opportunity to travel around all its provinces and beyond for research and exchange programmes.

“From the fields of science, engineering, business management, technology, media, agriculture and many others, the Chinese have made great strides and are known and respected with their contribution in education, research and development.

“In searching for a university to attend, I strongly advise students to choose China as a destination because regardless of the rank or resources of a university anywhere else in the world, China has equally good universities which are very affordable.”

Kotlers management has over the past 10 years been assisting students with their admissions and visa acquisition.

The company, which has a partnership agreement with Chonyi Company Limited in China, has also signed collaboration agreements with many universities in China, which mandates it to consult and assist students with an interest in education in China.

Reachable via info@kotlersmanageme.com, Kotlers follows up on Chinese alumni to ascertain their enrolment satisfaction and difficulties.

In most cases, Kotlers counsels students who need help, and this is done by an officer(s) traveling to China to have a feel of student’s satisfaction or otherwise.