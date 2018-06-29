Kosmos Energy Supports Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Exhibition

Joe Mensah (3rd left) presenting the cheque to Alberta Nana Akyaa Akorsa (2nd left). With them are Davida Lamptey (left), George Sarpong (4th left) and Ruth Adashie

The impending 8thedition ofHarve the Pre-st Agribusiness Exhibitions & Conference has received a major boost, with Kosmos Energy, one of the world’s leading oil & gas production companies presenting a cheque as part of its sponsorship package towards the organization of the event.

At a short ceremony held in Accra, the Country Manager and Vice-President of Kosmos Energy, Joe Mensah, said the decision to support the event was borne out of the company’s commitment to innovation in the agricultural sector in Ghana.

This commitment, according to him, is being demonstrated through the company’s flagship CSR programame dubbed, the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) which is aimed at attracting the youth into the agric sector where numerous opportunities exist.

He said Kosmos shares in the ideals and objectives of Agrihouse Foundation, organizers of the event, in seeing agribusiness grow in Ghana and serve as a catalyst for national development.

Mr. Mensah emphasized that the introduction of ‘Agritech Challenge’ by Kosmos Energy was yet another strong indication of the company’s desire to see agriculture develop in Ghana.

He said as a company passionate about the general development of the country, there are plans to venture into other sectors of the economy such as health and education.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyea Akosa, Executive Director, commended Kosmos Energy for its support for the agric sector and agribusiness in general.

She said that the sponsorship package from Kosmos Energy would go a long way in organizing a successful event.

She entreated other companies and institutions with the desire to developing the agricultural sector in Ghana to follow the good example of Kosmos Energy by lending their support, adding that the event is one of the biggest platforms for the convergence of all stakeholders in the agric sector, which creates the biggest opportunity for business development, among others.

The Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Exhibitions & Conference is an annual interventional event that brings together stakeholders in the agric sector from both the public and private sectors to establish business relationships and discuss contracts, as well as explore and exploit other growth opportunities in the sector.

It features key activities such as training programmes, workshops, field demonstrations, exhibitions, among others.

This year’s edition is scheduled from 3-5 October 2018 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Over 2,000 participants and exhibitors are expected to attend to interact, share ideas and close business deals.

It’s being organized in partnership with USAID-Advance, World Food Programme, Northern Regional Coordinating Council and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.