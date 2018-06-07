Korle Bu Workers Threaten Strike Following CEO’s Dismissal

Workers threatening strike action

Workers of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) are protesting the removal of their Acting CEO, Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah.

According to the aggrieved Korle Bu workers, Dr Anyaa brought remarkable changes at the hospital so they deserve some explanation.

“He is a loving CEO and unlike others we have had in the past, Dr Anyaa has the interest of the hospital at heart and is not looting our coffers like some of his predecessors,” one of them said.

“Dr Anyaa has brought stability and championed development at Korle Bu so we do not understand why he has been given the boot,” another worker said.

The reasons for the termination of his appointment are not immediately known, although his contract cancellation comes in the wake of seeming waves of dismissal of CEOs of state agencies by the President.

Already, the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng; CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Gifty Klenam; MD of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GHAPOHA), Paul Ansah have all been sacked by Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.

These dismissals have generated a wave of agitations among some workers at the various state institutions.

The protesting workers told Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson, they are giving their leadership 72 days to come up with an explanation or they will lay down their tools.

Interestingly, Dr Felix Anyaa has so far enjoyed a cordial working relationship with the workers of the Hospital since his appointment in May last year.

This is very unusual with past CEOs of the country’s biggest hospital who have been accused by the staff of looting the hospital’s coffers among other allegations.

However, an intervention by the President of the Senior Staff Association, Charles Offei Sam, calmed the angry staff.

According to them, the appointing authority needs to explain to them why the owner and CEO of Holy Trinity Hospital and Spa’s contract was terminated.

Mr Sam told them there has not been any official communication from the presidency regarding the sacking and urged them to stop acting on rumours until they get an official explanation.

He told the aggrieved workers the leadership are engaging the presidency and will get back to them. This calmed their nerves and they abandoned their demonstration and went back to work.

“Let us remember we are here to serve the patients so please go back to work and we will get to the bottom of this,” he told the workers.

Inasmuch as there is yet to be an explanation for his sacking, but his time at the Korle Bu Hospital has not been without some controversies.

One of them includes the termination of the hospital’s onsite banking contract with Unibank in which two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso Boateng and Samuel Abu Jinapor intervened to get it reversed.

Following from that, musician and one-time aide of Dr Anyaa, Kwame Asare Obeng [aka A Plus], engaged the two in a social media spat, which ended at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters and they were later cleared.

Some people believe the bad blood may have lingered and contributed to Dr Anyaa’s sacking, although there is no official communication to that.

There have also been speculations of Dr Anyaa’s age. The dismissed Acting CEO has crossed the retirement age for public officers.

