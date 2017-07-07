Korle-Bu Dental Surgeon Found Dead In Hotel Room

A Dental Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has been found dead in a hotel room at Dansoman in Accra.

Information gathered indicates that the doctor checked into the hotel with a woman Thursday evening but the mysterious woman left an hour before the body of the doctor was found in the hotel room.

The woman is currently on the run and is being hunted by the Police.

According to the Police, there were no marks on the doctor who is also a senior lecturer to suggest that he was murdered.

Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra Region, ASP Efia Tenge confirming the incident said the remains of the doctor has been deposited at the Korle Bu morgue for autopsy.

“The Police, yesterday around 7pm, received a complaint from the management of a hotel operating in Dansoman that a man checked in with a lady whose name has only been given as Sarah in the evening but later found the man dead in his hotel room after the lady had checked out an hour after,” ASP Tenge told Citi News.

-Starrfmonline