Korle Bu CEO Dr Anyaa Fired By Nana Addo

Dr. Felix Anyah

In a day of widespread clearouts in the management of state institutions, the CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah is the latest to be axed.

His sacking follows that of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) CEO, Gifty Klenam, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) CEO, Paul Asare Ansah and the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company, Alfred Obeng Boateng.

A number of top officials of some state agencies are also expected to be sacked between now and July.

Citi News sources also indicate that shake-ups in the army and police hierarchy are also expected.

Dr. Anyah, who is the owner of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm was appointed in June 1, 2017.

He took over from Dr Samuel Asiamah who was the acting CEO of the hospital following the self-termination of service by Dr Gilbert Buckle.

Dr. Buckle, before his departure, faced numerous tussles with the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA).

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, in spite of its status as a leading health facility in the country, is bedevilled with many challenges that appear to be insurmountable.

This is despite its many changes in administration.

The situation of the hospital was described by the Minister for Environment Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng as a ‘monster’ that cannot be killed.

