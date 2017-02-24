Korle-Bu Burns Centre Stops Operations

The management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has announced the inability of the Reconstructive Plastic & Burns Centre to operative at full capacity due to renovation works.

As a result of these works which involve the temporary closure of some wards, the centre is unable to admit patient at full capacity,” a release by the Public Relations Department of KBTH stated.

The general public and referring hospitals have been advised to, therefore, note that admissions to the centre, until the renovations work are completed, will be considered on a case-by-case basis and bed availability.

“Referring hospitals are advised to contact the centre for clearance on 0302-662809, 0302678188 before transferring patient.

While the convenience caused is regrettable, we wish to assure all stakeholders that the renovation is intended to improve the services we provide to our patients,” Mustapha Salifu, Head of the Public Relations Department of KBTH, said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri