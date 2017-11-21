Korle-Bu Boss Supports Catering Unit

From left: Dr Felix Anyah and Madam Felicity Commey, Head of Procurement Unit, handing over the keys of the tricycle to Harriet Ocloo and her staff

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr Felix Anyah, has presented a tricycle to the catering department to facilitate the transportation of food from the department to the various wards of the hospital.

Prior to the donation of the tricycle, caterers had to carry food on their heads from the unit to the various wards of the hospital to feed in-patients.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the tricycle to the head of catering, Dr Anyah explained that although the hospital’s board is yet to be instituted, there are some issues the hospital need to address immediately in order to facilitate the smooth running of the health facility.

One of such issues, he said, is to tackle the challenge associated with the transportation of food from the catering unit to wards.

“Food needs to be transported from one place to the other. We are looking at people who are sick, and some may be infectious so how to transfer food from one place to the other in a healthy manner without contaminating them is also an issue,” he said.

Dr Anyah further stated that “I think this is one quick method that comes to mind although it’s at a little cost to be able to plug in the holes.”

Harriet Ocloo, Head of Catering at KBTH, who received the tricycle on behalf of her staff, expressed their gratitude to Dr Anyah for responding swiftly to their challenge.

“The chief executive visited us and we told him about our plight and today the bride has arrived,” she said.

Ms Ocloo added that the tricycle is going to help the young ladies “to stop carrying food across the street and across Korle-Bu corridors and its going to make our service swift and easier.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri