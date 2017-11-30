Korea Taekwondo Tourney Rocks Accra 

Out Lartey-GTF Prez

It has emerged from the corridors of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GFT) that the stage is ready for the 9th Korea Cup Taekwondo championship at the Accra Stadium on December 8.

This year’s event forms part of the Embassy of Korea Republic’s 40 years of Ghana- Korea Diplomatic Relations.

The Embassy of Korea Republic have been supportive of the GTF, and has outlined other programmes which include the “I love Taekwondo Video contest” and a Korean Film festival for three days.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Adnan Odartey Lamptey, said “After the Tigers concert, the championship is opened to all and thus we expect some foreign practitioners to participate.

“The anniversary has a series of events and this concert is the Taekwondo aspect. We also have other non-Taekwondo events. The Korean Cup championship is also supposed to be part of the 40th Anniversary of the Korea Ghana relations. It is strictly seniors and Para-Taekwondo and it is quite open, we expect even foreign participation.”

Adnan, in confirming the venue and date for the awards ceremony of the video contest, said the venue was chosen due to the majority of Koreans living in Tema.

“The video contest comes off on December 2 , at the Korean Sports Complex. You know, majority of the Koreans live in Tema, so they built a sports complex, where there is a field and a hall. So that is where the contest will be, it is in Community 3.”

The second edition of the video contest was won by Great Counselor Club in an awards ceremony held at the Silverbird Cinema.

