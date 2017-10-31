Koo Ntakra Unveils New Album

Koo Ntakra

The official launch of Koo Ntakra’s second album titled ‘KOK’ will take place on November 4 at the Dadi’s Bar in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The rapper made this known during his album listening session organised to give the media, including radio presenters and DJs, the opportunity to listen to the songs on the album for the first time.

The artiste, who was crowned Eastern Music Awards’ rapper and artiste of the year recently during the event, in a chat with BEATWAVES revealed his plans of releasing more hit singles after the official release of latest album this Saturday.

The 17-track album features popular artistes such as Edem, D-Cryme, Choirmaster, Efi January (RnM fame), Cano Z, Yaa Pono and D.I from Nigeria and a host of other upcoming artistes.

Koo Ntakra’s ‘KOK’ album was produced by himself, together with Qhola Beatz and Gulfcoast Entertainment. It will be digitally distributed by Aftown Music and Ignite Creatives, and it will also be available worldwide on all digital music stores.

Koo Ntakra, who won MTN Ghana Hitmaker Season 2 in 2013, is currently signed to KN Records.

The hiplife artiste released his first album titled ‘Akuaba’ in 2014. He has performed on a number of platforms alongside a number of prominent artistes like Davido, WizBoy, WondaBoy, all from Nigeria, Sarkodie, Samini, D-Black, Shatta Wale and others.