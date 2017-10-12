Koo Ntakra To Launch Album On November 4

Koo Ntakra

Hiplife artiste Koo Ntakra has confirmed that his much awaited album titled ‘KOK’ will be launched on November 4 at the Dadi’s Bar in Koforidua.

The album launch is expected to attract a large number of personalities like musicians, music producers and fans of Koo Ntakra.

The artiste of the year at the maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards is expected to perform at the album launch.

The hiplife artiste has, over the years, served Ghanaians music fans with music pleasant to the ears, all making him one of the most sought-after upcoming hiplife artiste in Ghana today.