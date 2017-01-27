Konkombas, Basares Smoke Peace Pipe

Delegation from Basares and Konkombas with the District Security Council (DISEC) at Yendi

Reports reaching DAILY GUIDE indicate that the Basares and Konkombas in the Tatale/Sanguri district have finally smoked a peace pipe at Yendi in the Northern Region over the DCE position in the area.

A delegation from both tribes held a meeting with the District Security Council (DISEC) in Yendi in the Northern Region and signed an agreement to maintain peace in the area.

Information available to the paper revealed that the Basares and Konkombas agreed to accept any person appointed by the president as the District Chief Executive in the Tatale/Sanguri district.

The Yendi Divisional Police Commander, ACP Akyere Anani Danqua who confirmed the issue to DAILY GUIDE said the meeting was held in his office and an agreement was reached between the two tribes.

‘Currently as we speak, there is peace there with the intervention of the police’.

According to him, the District Security Council (DISEC) engaged the various chiefs in a dialogue as well as the youth and they have assured everybody of a peaceful district.

ACP Akyere Anani Danqua indicated that the police and military personnel who were deployed to the Tatale/Sanguri district had been withdrawn.

Residents in the district expressed their happiness about the restoration of peace between the two tribes.

According to some women, they could not go to market due to the tension in the area. School children and some health workers at the Tatale hospital also expressed joy at the new development.

It would be recalled that a joint police and military personnel took over the township of Tatale/Sanguri district to avert any possible clash between the two tribal groups in respect of the appointment of the Tatale/Sanguri District Chief Executive. Each of the tribes wanted the appointee to come from its clan; an issue which resulted into a misunderstanding between the two forcing students to vacate schools for fear of their lives, with some health personnel and teachers fleeing the area.

From Eric Kombat, Yendi