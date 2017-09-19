Konadu Hails Minister

Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B manager Maxwell Konadu has attributed his side’s WAFU success story to the demonstration of love by fans.

Consequently, he has hailed Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, who mobilized fans for the Stars’ games in the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The Minister bused fans in and around Cape Coast for the team’s matches, which according to the coach, has paid off.

He linked the team’s brilliance to the gross love the fans have shown so far, and has therefore commended them (Fans) for rallying behind the team from their wins over The Gambia, Guinea and Mali.

Konadu said in an interview “Let me thank our Minister for the wonderful job he is doing for sports in Ghana. We heard he brought about five buses of supporters to support us here and that has helped us a lot. We want to thank him so much.”

The results of the Ghana-Nigeria last Group game was not available at press time.

Ghana booked their semi final ticket ahead of the Nigeria clash.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum