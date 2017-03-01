Komenda Sugar Gets Lifeline

Kwamena Duncan

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has stated that the Komenda Sugar factory would not be allowed to go waste under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

The Regional Minister said he would ensure that the factory operates effectively and efficiently to reduce unemployment among the people in the region.

Mr. Duncan made this known during an interaction with the press in the region on Monday.

“The company is not functioning properly currently since they do not have the working capital to aid production and have to depend on a skeletal staff. There are issues with the supply of raw materials such as sugarcane to feed the factory.

He disclosed that plans were underway to secure funding for the irrigation of sugarcane plantation since the raw material was not enough.

“NPP government is committed to promoting the creation of jobs in the region to address the high level of unemployment, especially among the youth,” he said.

The Regional Minister said he would harness all resources to ensure that the region becomes attractive for investors who would establish businesses in the area.

Mr. Duncan disclosed that 13,000 out of 45,000 pupils, who wrote the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), managed to secure good results.

He said per the results, only 300 students were able to obtain Aggregate six while 35,000 students had between Aggregate six and 36.

The regional minister added that the region could reverse the unfortunate trend.

Touching on sanitation, he said his administration would ensure that every assembly takes the issues of sanitation seriously.

The regional minister further added that he would impress on all Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to deliver satisfactorily to reduce the high level of communicable diseases in the area.

“My outfit would not accept any form of excuse regarding poor sanitary conditions at the various assemblies due to its implication for the environment,” he disclosed.

Email:affulsco@gmail.com

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast