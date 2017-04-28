Kokrokoo Foundation Donates To Nsawam Hospital

Dr Ablorh receiving the incubator from members of the foundation

The Nsawam Government Hospital in the Eastern Region has taken delivery of a new Isolette C2000 model infant incubator to facilitate medical care at the hospital’s neonatal ward.

The installation of the incubator worth $10,000 was done by the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, under its ‘Project 100’ programme and officials of Beige Foundation, one of the financial partners of the foundation.

Kokrokoo Charities, founded by Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of the Kokrokoo Morning Show on Peace FM, a private radio station based in Accra, is targeting the installation of 100 incubators to hospitals all over the country.

It is not the first time the foundation is undertaking such huge humanitarian projects.

Dennis Adutwum, Programmes Manager of Kokrokoo Charities, stated that the incubator is the fourth to be installed after three others had been installed at the La General Hospital, Prestea Government Hospital and the Police Hospital.

He explained that the foundation was set up two years ago to help solve the many societal issues that Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly referred to as Chairman, discusses on his radio programme daily.

Mr Adutwum said the issue of lack of incubators in most hospitals to save the lives of pre-mature (preterm) babies became so topical some time back, and thus Kwami Sefa Kayi decided to intervene and raise funds to acquire incubators for the hospitals.

He mentioned Unilever Ghana Limited and Capital Bank as some of the sponsors helping the foundation to purchase the incubators, adding that the next installation will be done at the Tamale Government Hospital soon, while 10 more will also be distributed later.

The programmes manager of the organisation explained that a climaxing fund raising events will be organised in the month of June which will also coincide with Kwami Sefa Kayi’s birthday to mobilise more funds to purchase the rest of the incubators for the project.

Mr Adutwum assured authorities of the Nsawam Hospital that the team will be visiting the facility from time to time to assess the needs and help provide equipment as needed.

Dr Kofi Ablorh, medical superintendent of the hospital, together with Stella Lena Woana, head of nursing, on behalf of the hospital received the incubator and expressed their joy over the critical role the equipment was coming to offer in caring for babies.

He said many pregnant women also patronise the facility and that between January and March this year, out of the 1,400 deliveries, 39 preterm deliveries were recorded, of which six babies died at the hospital.

Dr Ablorh said the hospital, however, had only one functioning incubator although it had space for 10 incubators, adding that the donation will assist in saving the lives of more babies.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri