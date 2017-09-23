Kojo Bonsu Linked To NDC Demo In US

Kojo Bonsu

Operatives of the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) will soon invite ex-Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu, to answer questions regarding the role he allegedly played in the demonstration against President Akufo-Addo in New York on Thursday.

A recorded audio, on which Kojo Bonsu was specifically mentioned as the brain behind the somewhat ill-motive protest march against the Ghanaian leader, has landed in the hands of the security agents.

Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka Tomtom, a top New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who is part of President Akufo-Addo’s delegation to the US for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, made the disclosure.

“The BNI and the National Security will soon invite Kojo Bonsu and Appiah Stadium to answer key questions for allegedly planning to humiliate the president of the land,” he predicted.

He said Appiah Stadium, a staunch ex-President Mahama supporter in Kumasi, called him (Tomtom) on phone and mentioned Kojo Bonsu was the one, who is organizing the demonstration to dent the president’s image in the US.

According to Tomtom, Appiah Stadium claimed that Kojo Bonsu tasked the protesters to demonstrate with wrapped paper objects in their mouths to portray to the international community that President Akufo-Addo smokes wee.

Mr Mensah Ofori-Atta disclosed that Appiah Stadium also said Kojo Bonsu tried to secure US visa for him (Appiah Stadium) to play a leading role in tarnishing the president’s image during the United Nations General Assembly Meeting, but he was denied the visa.

He said on Okay FM in Accra that he managed to record whatever Appiah Stadium – who is a dyed-in-the-wool National Democratic Congress (NDC) member – said to him about Kojo Bonsu’s fiendish plot against the president on phone.

He claimed that all the names that Appiah Stadium mentioned to him as part of the demonstrators, including one Dr. Lawrence, indeed appeared on the streets of New York on Thursday and demonstrated against Ghana’s first gentleman.

Mr Mensah Ofori-Atta, a former NPP Manhyia Constituency Organizer in Kumasi, expressed gross worry about how the few demonstrators misbehaved and even tried to get close to the president, which is uncalled for.

“The demonstrators initially put up a weird behaviour and after that they also tried to even enter a restaurant in New York where the president and his delegation were,” he complained.

According to him, the president’s team had intelligence that Kojo Bonsu would organize a demonstration against the Ghana contingent even before they left Ghana, adding that he (Bonsu) and Appiah Stadium would be dealt with by the law.

Gabby’s Allegation

According to him, the standard of Ghana politics had been reduced, saying that those alleging that Gabby Okyere Darko, a lawyer and NPP member, is taking US$20,000 bribe from people before he would grant them audience to the president, are propagandists.

He stated that Gabby Okyere Darko is a clean person, who is playing his roles to help transform the country, and dared those making the wild allegation to boldly come out and provide their evidence or forever remain silent.

Appiah Stadium’s Response

Speaking on the same network, Appiah Stadium admitted that he talked to Tomtom on phone three days before about the intended demonstration against Nana Akufo-Addo in New York.

According to him, he disclosed to Tomtom that he (Kojo Bonsu) tried sponsoring him to the US to tarnish the president’s image.

He stated that Tomtom and the president’s contingent had no basis to call for the arrest of Appiah or Kojo Bonsu, since they had not erred in any way in organizing the protest march.

Appiah said when Mr. Mahama was president, the NPP also organized a similar demonstration against him (Mahama), when he travelled to the US, where they labeled him (Mahama) as a security man.

He said, “If you demonstrated against Mr. Mahama and tagged him as security man for all to see, why are you now complaining that some people are tagging Nana Akufo-Addo as a wee smoker?”

Appiah recounted how Mensah Ofori-Atta also used his radio station in the USA to tarnish Mr. Mahama’s image prior to the 2016 elections, saying that Tomtom has no basis to cry foul over the demonstration against Nana Akufo-Addo.

He even congratulated one Kwaku Skirt, said to be the leader of the demonstrators, for a splendid job done, noting that Ghanaians like him (Appiah) are happy about his delivery.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi