Kojo Antwi To Tour US In July

Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi will embark on a tour to the United States of America this July to treat Ghanaian and US music fans to thrilling live musical performance.

The tour dubbed ‘The Maestro Tour’, which is being organised by Brand Africa Group and Berks Concepts, all based in US, will kick off on July 27 with a concert to be staged in Chicago at the White Hall, 3572 South Cottage Grove, Illinois.

The Chicago concert will be used to celebrate this year’s edition of the annual GhanaFest, organised by the Ghana Council in Chicago.

The tour will make a stop-over at Minnesota, Maryland, New York and a few other states.

The tour, according to the organisers, is a unique platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture on the US music platform.

The objective of the tour is also to promote and market Ghanaian music in the States and bring key stakeholders together to support the cause of Ghanaian music.

Kojo Antwi is expected to treat patrons during the tour to refreshing live musical performances.

Kojo Antwi is a famed musician in Ghana who has consistently earned the admiration of music lovers with his good music.

Mr Music Man (as he is affectionately called) is versatile and refuses to be boxed into a particular genre.

He started his music career immediately with the Boom Talents and later moved to the Classique Vibes Band, formerly known as Classique Handles.

Kojo Antwi then went solo after spending a few years with the Classique Vibes. His first solo album, ‘All I Need Is You’, which was released in 1986, became a chart buster in Ghana.

His music is a blend of Ghanaian highlife, Congolese soukous, Caribbean lover’s rock, with a dash of African American soul and R&B. He sings in Ghana’s dominant language, Twi.

Today, Kojo Antwi’s popularity in Ghana cannot be described with words alone. Series of awards, number one hits in any music charts around the country with any album he releases, non-stop airplays, TV shows in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, Senegal and United Television Network of Africa, tells how fast his career is gaining grounds to cover Africa as a whole.

He was currently nominated for the African Musician of the year 1996 held in Juli in Johannesburg, South Africa, only to be beaten by Papa Wemba.

Some of his songs include ‘Amrika’, ‘Tattoo’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Meedware’, ‘Groovy, ‘Densu’, among others.