Kojo Antwi, Others Join ‘Galamsey’ Fight With New Song

Kojo Antwi

Ghana’s music maestro, Kojo Antwi, is embarking on a new music project to help curb the ‘galamsey’ menace.

The former chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) acknowledged the harmful effects of ‘galamsey’ activities, hence his move to collaborate with some other musicians to help arrest the situation.

“The issue of ‘galamsey’ and how it was handled, for some of us, we started speaking against it long ago but these days we have now noticed that other organisations have also joined in the campaign. In my own little way as a singer, I have put together lyrics and will help fight against the illegal practices in the country with a song which will feature other top musicians,” Kojo Antwi told Fiifi Banson of Kasapa FM in an interview.

Kojo Antwi disclosed that the new song to be released soon will feature known young musicians such as Stonebwoy, other legendary artistes and any other artiste who wants to be on board for this project.

“I will facilitate to get the studio to record the song since it’s my own initiative and I’ve not sought for support from anyone but I believe that once we get the recordings ready, we may seek the assistance of the media. I don’t want it to look like a publicity stunt that we (musicians) want to publicise ourselves, so I’m treading carefully,” Mr Antwi stated.

Even though people have lauded Kojo Antwi for his plans, some entertainment critics have charged the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to collectively release a music project in this regard, just as they do when some public figures pass away.

They have also admonished other creative artistes like poets, movie makers and others to join the campaign with various forms of arts work.