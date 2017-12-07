Koforidua: Hawkers Demonstrate Against MCE

Hawkers in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Thursday demonstrated against the New Juaben Municipal Assembly to relocate them off the street to a new place. They were led by New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists as they vowed to resist the exercise. The women marched from the Jacksons Park in anger to make their case heard by government officials, especially the Municipal Chief Executive and the Eastern Region Minister. “We will not go to Agartha market. That place is too small and has no toilet facilities,” one of the demonstrators said. “We jogged with them before the elections,” another added, “and voted.”

“We must sell to make a living. The MCE must allow us.” Several of them joined in the hour demonstration from the Jackson Park through the central business district. Efforts to see the Municipal Chief Executive, Comfort Asante, was not successful as security guards prevented them. Some of the placards read: ‘MCE as a Hitler’, ‘MCE…2020 You came for our votes. No Way’ among others.

However, they made their way to the Regional Coordinating Council amid drumming and singing. They are demanding a stop of any exercise to clear them off the pavement of the central business district. The demonstrators maintained actions of the MCE are endangering the chances of President Nana Akufo-Addo in the next polls. The hawkers managed to present their concerns to the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye-Daffour, and management of the Regional Coordinating Council. He intends responding to their concerns soon.

Source: 3news.com