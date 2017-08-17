Kofi Kinaata Eyes Collaboration With Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata

Award-winning songwriter, Martin King Arthur, known in the music scene as Kofi Kinaata, has disclosed that he is hoping for the opportunity to have collaboration with renowned Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

He disclosed that he sees Stonebwoy as a dancehall artiste with a vision and a good track record, hence his decision to do feature him in one of his upcoming songs.

Speaking on Hitz FM in Accra, Kofi Kinaata stated that he is currently looking up to Stonebwoy to give him the green light.

The ‘Susuka’ hitmaker mentioned that collaborating with Stonebwoy would definitely push further his musical career to another level.

“I have not worked with a lot of people. I would want to work with Stonebwoy. He was my senior in high grade. He went to the same school with me so I think it’s best to feature him,” he said.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry a couple of years back, Kofi Kinaata has won the hearts of a myriad of music lovers, especially in Takoradi, where he started his music career from with his style of music.

He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

Kofi Kinaata released his first song titled ‘Made In Taadi’ in 2015, which was a massive hit on the music scene.

In 2016, he released yet another hit song titled ‘Confession’ in December.

He won the songwriter of the year and best new artiste of the year awards at the 2016 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kofi Kinaata is being managed by the High Grade Family.