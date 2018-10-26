Kofi Karikari Out With ‘Meda Wase’

Kofi Karikari

Ghanaian gospel artiste, songwriter and worship leader, Kofi Karikari, has released his latest soul-touching single titled ‘Meda Wase’.

It is an inspirational song which admonishes Christians and non-Christians to praise God always and be thankful to Him at all times.

The well-arranged mid-tempo song, which is written and produced by Kofi Karikari, is available on online music stores.

After a few days of its release, the song has enjoyed a great number of downloads and sharing on social media.

With the release of his latest hit single, Kofi Karikari, who is working on another new single, is sure to make a mark on the gospel music scene again.

The young gospel, credited with a number of songs such as ‘We Bow Down & Worship Yahweh’, ‘Hallelujah’ and others, has worked with a number of seasoned gospel artistes in the country.

The gospel icon is hopeful that his latest single will touch the hearts of many Ghanaians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.