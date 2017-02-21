Kofi Boakye Begs For Support

COP Kofi Boakye with DCOP Ken Yeboah

COP KOFI Boakye has drawn down the curtains on his three-year stay in the Ashanti Region as police commander with a passionate call for unflinching support for his successor.

According to him, he managed to reduce crime in the region to the barest minimum during his stay as the regional commander due to the overwhelming support from the police and the public.

COP Boakye, who is nicknamed ‘Commander One’ due to his exceptional, visionary and hard working nature, prayed that DCOP Ken Yeboah, his successor, would receive similar support.

A recent massive shakeup in the Ghana Police Service resulted in COP Kofi Boakye being moved from the Ashanti Region to the Police Headquarters in Accra to head the Research and Monitoring Unit of the Police Service.

Addressing scores of jubilant people at his send off party at the Regional Police Headquarters in Kumasi on Friday, COP Boakye recounted the full support he enjoyed during his stay in the region.

He particularly thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and all chiefs in the region for their constant support, motivation and wise counsel which helped him chase criminals away and ensured law and order in the region.

The Commander One also showered praises on all the policemen in the region, whom he described as very hard working, for working tirelessly day and night to make the region a safe place.

According to him, it was his prayer that a similar support would be extended to DCOP Yeboah so that the legacy that he (COP Boakye) had built in the region would be sustained and even improved upon.

On his part, DCOP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, commended COP Boakye for working hard to reduce crime and improve the image of the police in the region, promising to sustain his splendid works.

The merry-making event was graced by personalities like ex-IGP, Kwarteng Acheampong, Osei Kwame Despite, Kwaku Oteng, Tony Yeboah Asare, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Kwame Adinkra, top musicians and movie stars.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi