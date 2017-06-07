Kofi Annan, Patrick Awuah Among 100 Most Reputable People

Kofi Annan
Ghana’s Kofi Annan (a former UN Secretary General) and founder of the Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah, have been named among the 100 most reputable people on earth for the year 2017.
South African research-based, global performance-management consulting company, Reputation Poll released its inaugural list of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth Tuesday. The individuals who made it to the list have amassed high reputation for themselves through the works they have been engaged in. The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including politics, entertainment, policy, education, business also has representation from 37 countries across the globe.
Notable individuals on the list include renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, 98, who doubles up as the oldest person and Raymond Wang, Malala Yousafzai, both 19 years, and the youngest people to be listed.
Statically, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 39 also with a representation of 25 females, 3 couples and 72 Males.
Management during the announcement of the list, noted, they are looking forward to these individuals to continue their works which are impacting lives across the world, and also advised them to do enough to leave hybrids of their characters and reputation across the world.
1. Aamir Khan || Actor
2. Adele || Singer
3. Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank
4. Alex Ferguson || Global Ambassador, Manchester United
5. Alexis Tsipras || Prime Minister, Greece
6. Andrew D. Hamilton || Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford
7. Angelina Jolie || Actress
8. António Guterres || Secretary-General, UN
9. Aung San Suu Kyi || Politician & Diplomat
10. Barack & Michelle Obama || Fomer First Family, USA
11. Benjamin Netanyahu || Prime Minister, Israel
12. Bill & Melinda Gates || Co-Founders, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
13. Billy Graham || Evangelist
14. Bishop David Oyedepo || General Overseer, Living Faith Church Worldwide
15. Brian Chesky || CEO, Airbnb
16. Calestous Juma || Professor/ Author, Havard
17. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist
18. Chris Anderson || CEO, 3D Robotics
19. Christiane Amanpour || TV Host, CNN
20. Christiano Ronaldo || Athelete, Real Madrid
21. Christine Lagarde || Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
22. Dalai Lama || Dalai Lama
23. Daniel Ek || Founder, Spotify
24. Darren Walker || President, Ford Foundation
25. David Beckham || Former Athelete
26. Denzel Washington || Actor
27. Desmond Tutu || Retired Bishop, Anglican
28. Dr Okonjo Iweala || Former Finance Minister, Nigeria
29. Dr Paul Enenche || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre
30. Dr. Charles Fombrum || Co-Founder/Chairman, Reputation International
31. Elizabeth Warren || Senator, Massachusetts
32. Ellen De Generes || TV Host, Ellen Show
33. Elon Musk || CEO, SpaceX
34. Emma Watson || Actress
35. Evan Spiegel || CEO, Snap Inc
36. Graça Machel DBE || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
37. Helen Clark || Politician, New Zealand
38. J. K. Rowling || Writer
39. Jack Ma || Founder, Alibaba Group
40. Jackie Chan || Actor
41. James Corden || TV Host, The Late Late Show
42. Jay Z & Beyonce || Singers
43. Jean Liu || President, Didi Chuxing
44. Jeff Bezos || Founder, Amazon
45. Jennifer Lopez || Singer
46. John Legend || Singer
47. John Lewis || Representative, Georgia
48. José Mujica || Former President, Uruguay
49. Justin Trudeau || President, Canada
50. Klaus Schwab || Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
51. Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel
52. Larry Ellison || Co-Founder, Oracle Corporation
53. Larry Page || CEO, Alphabet
54. LeBron James || Athelete, Cleveland Cavaliers
55. Lei Jun || Founder, Xiaomi Inc
56. Leonardo DiCaprio || Actor
57. Malala Yousafzai || Activist, The Malala Fund
58. Mark Zuckerberg || CEO, Facebook
59. Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer
60. Michael Bloomberg || Founder, Bloomberg LP
61. Michael Jordan || Retired Athelete
62. Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
63. Muhammad Yunus || Founder, Grameen Bank
64. Narendra Modi || Prime Minister, India
65. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International
66. Oprah Winfrey || CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network
67. Pastor Enoch Adeboye || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God
68. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
69. Paul Kagame || President, Rwanda
70. Paul Krugman || Economist
71. Paul Ryan || Speaker, House of Representatives
72. Pele || Retired Footballer
73. Pope Francis || Pope, Roman Catholic Church
74. Queen Elizabeth II || Queen, United Kingdom
75. Raymond Wang || Inventor
76. Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech
77. Reid Hoffman || Executive Chairman, LinkedIn
78. Rev. Jesse Jackson || Activist
79. Richard Brandson || Founder, Virgin Group
80. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano
81. Satya Nadella || CEO, Microsoft
82. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum || Prime Minister, UAE
83. Shirin Ebadi || Lawyer
84. Stephen Hawking || Director of Research, Centre for Theoretical Cosmology
85. Steve Forbes || Editor-in-Chief, Forbes
86. Steve Harvey || TV Host, Steve Harvey Talk Show
87. Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless
88. Sundar Pichai || CEO, Google
89. Taraji P. Henson || Actress
90. Theresa May || Prime Minister, Britain
91. Tim Berners-Lee || Director, World Wide Web Consortium
92. Tim Cook || CEO, Apple
93. Tom Cruise || Actor
94. Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show
95. Unity Dow || Activist
96. Usain Bolt || Athelete
97. Warren Buffet || Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
98. Will Smith || Actor
99. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International
100. Yoshinori Ossumi || Cell Biologist, Tokyo Institute of Technology
The list was also researched in partnership with the Institute of Leadership & Management and leading PR Firm, Avance Media. More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2017 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com