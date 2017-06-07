Kofi Annan, Patrick Awuah Among 100 Most Reputable People

Kofi Annan

Ghana’s Kofi Annan (a former UN Secretary General) and founder of the Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah, have been named among the 100 most reputable people on earth for the year 2017.

South African research-based, global performance-management consulting company, Reputation Poll released its inaugural list of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth Tuesday. The individuals who made it to the list have amassed high reputation for themselves through the works they have been engaged in. The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including politics, entertainment, policy, education, business also has representation from 37 countries across the globe.

Notable individuals on the list include renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, 98, who doubles up as the oldest person and Raymond Wang, Malala Yousafzai, both 19 years, and the youngest people to be listed.

Statically, the USA has the largest share of reputable personalities numbering 39 also with a representation of 25 females, 3 couples and 72 Males.

Management during the announcement of the list, noted, they are looking forward to these individuals to continue their works which are impacting lives across the world, and also advised them to do enough to leave hybrids of their characters and reputation across the world.

1. Aamir Khan || Actor

2. Adele || Singer

3. Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank

4. Alex Ferguson || Global Ambassador, Manchester United

5. Alexis Tsipras || Prime Minister, Greece

6. Andrew D. Hamilton || Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford

7. Angelina Jolie || Actress

8. António Guterres || Secretary-General, UN

9. Aung San Suu Kyi || Politician & Diplomat

10. Barack & Michelle Obama || Fomer First Family, USA

11. Benjamin Netanyahu || Prime Minister, Israel

12. Bill & Melinda Gates || Co-Founders, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

13. Billy Graham || Evangelist

14. Bishop David Oyedepo || General Overseer, Living Faith Church Worldwide

15. Brian Chesky || CEO, Airbnb

16. Calestous Juma || Professor/ Author, Havard

17. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist

18. Chris Anderson || CEO, 3D Robotics

19. Christiane Amanpour || TV Host, CNN

20. Christiano Ronaldo || Athelete, Real Madrid

21. Christine Lagarde || Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

22. Dalai Lama || Dalai Lama

23. Daniel Ek || Founder, Spotify

24. Darren Walker || President, Ford Foundation

25. David Beckham || Former Athelete

26. Denzel Washington || Actor

27. Desmond Tutu || Retired Bishop, Anglican

28. Dr Okonjo Iweala || Former Finance Minister, Nigeria

29. Dr Paul Enenche || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre

30. Dr. Charles Fombrum || Co-Founder/Chairman, Reputation International

31. Elizabeth Warren || Senator, Massachusetts

32. Ellen De Generes || TV Host, Ellen Show

33. Elon Musk || CEO, SpaceX

34. Emma Watson || Actress

35. Evan Spiegel || CEO, Snap Inc

36. Graça Machel DBE || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel

37. Helen Clark || Politician, New Zealand

38. J. K. Rowling || Writer

39. Jack Ma || Founder, Alibaba Group

40. Jackie Chan || Actor

41. James Corden || TV Host, The Late Late Show

42. Jay Z & Beyonce || Singers

43. Jean Liu || President, Didi Chuxing

44. Jeff Bezos || Founder, Amazon

45. Jennifer Lopez || Singer

46. John Legend || Singer

47. John Lewis || Representative, Georgia

48. José Mujica || Former President, Uruguay

49. Justin Trudeau || President, Canada

50. Klaus Schwab || Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

51. Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel

52. Larry Ellison || Co-Founder, Oracle Corporation

53. Larry Page || CEO, Alphabet

54. LeBron James || Athelete, Cleveland Cavaliers

55. Lei Jun || Founder, Xiaomi Inc

56. Leonardo DiCaprio || Actor

57. Malala Yousafzai || Activist, The Malala Fund

58. Mark Zuckerberg || CEO, Facebook

59. Mathews Phosa || Politician/Lawyer

60. Michael Bloomberg || Founder, Bloomberg LP

61. Michael Jordan || Retired Athelete

62. Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation

63. Muhammad Yunus || Founder, Grameen Bank

64. Narendra Modi || Prime Minister, India

65. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International

66. Oprah Winfrey || CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network

67. Pastor Enoch Adeboye || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God

68. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University

69. Paul Kagame || President, Rwanda

70. Paul Krugman || Economist

71. Paul Ryan || Speaker, House of Representatives

72. Pele || Retired Footballer

73. Pope Francis || Pope, Roman Catholic Church

74. Queen Elizabeth II || Queen, United Kingdom

75. Raymond Wang || Inventor

76. Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech

77. Reid Hoffman || Executive Chairman, LinkedIn

78. Rev. Jesse Jackson || Activist

79. Richard Brandson || Founder, Virgin Group

80. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano

81. Satya Nadella || CEO, Microsoft

82. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum || Prime Minister, UAE

83. Shirin Ebadi || Lawyer

84. Stephen Hawking || Director of Research, Centre for Theoretical Cosmology

85. Steve Forbes || Editor-in-Chief, Forbes

86. Steve Harvey || TV Host, Steve Harvey Talk Show

87. Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless

88. Sundar Pichai || CEO, Google

89. Taraji P. Henson || Actress

90. Theresa May || Prime Minister, Britain

91. Tim Berners-Lee || Director, World Wide Web Consortium

92. Tim Cook || CEO, Apple

93. Tom Cruise || Actor

94. Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show

95. Unity Dow || Activist

96. Usain Bolt || Athelete

97. Warren Buffet || Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

98. Will Smith || Actor

99. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International

100. Yoshinori Ossumi || Cell Biologist, Tokyo Institute of Technology

The list was also researched in partnership with the Institute of Leadership & Management and leading PR Firm, Avance Media. More detailed information about the Reputation Poll 2017 100 Most Reputable People on Earth is available on www.reputationpoll.com