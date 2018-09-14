Kofi Amoah Heads Normalization C’ttee

Kofi Amoah

World’s football governing body, FIFA yesterday named Dr. Kofi Amoah as the chairperson of the Normalization Committee.

He would be assisted by Lucy Quist, former Airtel CEO, Kofi Dua-Adonteng, former Asante Kotoko Board Member, and Naa Odofoley Nortey, a board member of the Attorney General department to run Ghana football.

And per the new order, the Committee replaces Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Executive Committee and will be responsible for the day to day running of the FA.

The Normalization Committee, have been tasked to handle the country’s football from now till end of March next year; and will have its core duties being to co-operate with the task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana.

It is also to review the GFA Statuses to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF particularly article 15 of the FIFA Statutes.

Once the GFA Statutes meets the requirements of FIFA and CAF, this Normalization Committee will organize and conduct the elections of the GFA Executive Committee on the basis of the revised GFA Statutes.

A documentary code named “Number 12” on corruption in football in Ghana which exposed some corrupt officials necessitated the formation of the Normalization Committee.

Consequently, GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi laid down his tools, and FIFA also provisionally suspended him (Nyantakyi) for 90 days as a result of the tape.

Ghana government moved on to secure a court injunction on the Ghana FA to the eventual liquidation of the Ghana FA, FIFA threatened to ban Ghana if the processes to dissolve the FA was not nullified.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum