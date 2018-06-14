Kofi Amoah, Abedi Take Over Football

Dr Kofi Amoah

Government of Ghana has composed a five-member committee to run the country’s football affairs.

The decision comes in the wake of a High Court ten-day injunction on activities of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the fallout of the Tiger Eye PI documentary that uncovered various alleged misconducts by football officials.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah, would be supported by Cudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) as Secretary, Abedi Pele, former Black Stars captain, Rev Osei Kofi, ex Black Stars and Asante Kotoko winger, and Eva Okyere, a legal practitioner and former sports presenter.

Peace FM’s head of sports, Dan Kweku Yeboah has been handed the role as the committee’s spokesperson.

A statement signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid (PhD), indicated that the committee will oversee the administration of football and other related matters in the country, while more permanent measures are worked out to sanitize the local game.

The formation of the committee was necessitated by the fallout from the Tiger Eye PI documentary that revealed football persons including former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, embroiled in various forms of alleged misconducts.

A permanent injunction on the Ghana FA is being sought to ensure that the committee remains in charge of domestic football until a roadmap is put together in terms of the creation of a new Football Association and the election of its members.

Nyantakyi, has since resigned as GFA boss, WAFU Zone B president, CAF Vice president and FIFA Executive Member.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, has reaffirmed that Government will go ahead with processes aimed at dissolving the Ghana Football Association per acts 179; the Company’s Act as well as Act 180, the official liquidation act.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum