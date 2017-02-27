Kofi Agyei Supports Caddies Tourney

Agyei (L) presenting the cash prize to Aryartey

Businessman Mr Kofi Agyei rallied massive support for this year’s Achimota Caddies tournament at the Club few days ago.

To him, as the headline sponsor, it was to promote golf in the country among the youth and particularly those who seek to turn pro.

Besides his financial contribution, Mr Agyei, an avid golfer and a committed Caddy member of the Achimota Golf Club was present to give his moral support for the combatants.

It was Isaac Aryartey who shrugged off stiff competition from Ayittey Aaron and James Tetteh to emerge winner.

The trio tied on 38 net which sent the 9-hole event to the sudden death producing Aryetey as the overall winner.

Following in fourth to tenth position were JK Mensah, Robert Akwetey, John Lakpo, S. Patrick, Michael Bennisah, Andrews Godwin and Frank Amenyo.

“We have witnessed great golfing competition, and I must say I am highly impressed and wish to state that we will continue to support and promote golf among the youth in the country,” said Mr Agyei.

This year’s event was supported by Ben Appah Electrical Company, Yaw Dogbe, Portions Bar Motels and Cal Bank.