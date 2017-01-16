“Kofi Adda’s Appointment Is Not An Afterthought”-Navrongo Central NPP

Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Navrongo Central Constituency, in the Upper East Region, is optimistic that the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda will perform to the satisfaction of the government and majority of Ghanaians.

According to the Constituency Chairman, William Aduum, the Member of Parliament is a listening leader and will be ready to work and tap information and experience from well-meaning Ghanaians and experts in the area of Water Resources and Sanitation, to ensure that, the task assigned him by the President, is achieved in due time.

Hon. Kofi Adda, at the time of filing this report, was the only Member of Parliament from the Upper East Region out of the three, who had been mentioned by President Akufo-Addo, as a Minister designate, and will be responsible for the Water Resources and Sanitation Ministry.

The Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central Constituency served as the Minister of Energy in the erstwhile President Kufuor led government and he is counted among a list of experienced Politicians in the New Patriotic Party now.

Contrary to claims by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress that, the Navrongo Central Member of Parliament’s appointment was as afterthought and a compensation, the Constituency Chairman, William Aduum told the Daily Guide in an interview that, Hon. Kofi Adda is an asset to the government and wouldn’t be forgotten in the appointment of Ministers, saying, “…sanitation is a serious developmental problem facing Ghana today and cannot be said to be less important area. So much money from the Central government and District Assemblies are spent in an attempt to address issues of insanitary conditions and yet, we are not seeing any serious change. Having a Minister to see to the problems associated with this developmental problem cannot be an afterthought.”

The Constituency Chairmen congratulated the Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central Constituency on his return to Parliament and his elevation to a Ministerial status, and urged him, not to disappoint the people of the Upper East Region, especially the people of the Navrongo Central constituency, as experienced in the Constituency before the change.

He also suggested to President Akufo-Addo, to consider appointing more people from the region to serve in his government and ensure a fair representation of the Upper East Region his government.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah