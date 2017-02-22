Kofi Adams Sues Obiri Boahen For Defamation

Kofi Adams

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has sued the Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obiri Boahen, for alleging that he stole vehicles belonging to the state.

Kofi Adams in his writ, is praying the court to compel Obiri Boahene to compensate him with GHc1 million.

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pickups, were confiscated in the wake of allegations that some officials of the previous government were in possession of state assets, but were later returned.

But Obiri Boahene expressed displeasure with the decision, saying the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), failed to do due diligence in establishing the truth before the release.

Kofi Adams in his writ dated February 22, 2017, complained that Mr. Boahene’s comment was defamatory against his personality.

Kofi Adams is praying the court for an order for “an unconditional retraction and an unqualified apology for the said defamatory comments/broadcast/publication, doing so separately and in the Daily Graphic newspaper, and for same to be given equal prominence as the complained comments/broadcast/publication within 14 days from the day of judgment.”

He is also seeking an order “that the contents of the relief (i) above be subject to the prior approval of plaintiff, and for defendants to personally and separately read out same on all media networks mentioned in paragraph 12 above, and doing so within 14 days from the Day of Judgment.”

Below are other reliefs sought by Kofi Adams:

An order of perpetual injunction restraining defendants from any further comments of said complained defamation.

General damages for defamation.

Aggravated or exemplary damages for the malicious defamation.

Compensatory damages of GHc1,000,000.00 each for injury to character and integrity.

Cost, including legal fees.

Further or other reliefs.

