Kofi Adams Blasts Yamoah Ponkoh

Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), went berserk on air on Wednesday by indirectly hurling insults at Yamoah Ponkoh, a stalwart of the NDC.

The NDC organizer, who was the party’s campaign manager for the 2016 polls, was asked to comment on the unprovoked attack on him by Yamoah Ponkoh, a former Chief Executive of Ejisu/Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Mr. Ponkoh, widely known to be an outspoken member of the NDC, accused Kofi Adams of being an inferior campaign manager, whose inefficiencies mainly caused the NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections.

But the host of Hello FM’s Morning Show, King Edward, was shocked when Kofi Adams suddenly hurled insults at Mr Ponkoh.

“People should not waste precious time on such a character,” he said.

Mr Adams, who was very angry, added that “leave foolish people to do their foolish things, let me tell you even in palaces of our chiefs, at times some foolish people are given the leeway to do their foolish things there.”

The NDC National Organizer further stated that “let’s not waste time on people who do not deserve even a minute of our time. I won’t comment about him.”

According to Adams, he is well-trained and cultured person that would not stoop so low to hurl insults at people in public, stressing that “I will not do that because I am not a foolish person.”

He stated that he would seek redress in the law court for peaceful settlement whenever someone offends him.

The NDC National Organizer said any person that served under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) would never rain insults on people because of their proper training.

“Usually people who launch unprovoked verbal attacks on their fellow NDC members are those who joined the NDC some few years ago so they don’t have proper training and ideals of the party in them.”

Mr. Adams revealed that the NDC leadership would soon crack the whip on party members that would rain insults on key party members in the party, notably the NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

“Some of our party members are foolish people with small minds who freely attack other party members without provocation and the party will soon deal ruthlessly with such people if they continue to misbehave,” he added.

