KNUST VC Obiri Danso Asked To Recuse Himself

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, has been asked to recuse himself, the deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has confirmed.

Dr. Adutwum in an interview on morning Starr Monday said the Vice Chancellor has been asked to recuse himself until investigations are over.

“The status of the VC has been communicated by the NCTE. The VC has been asked to recuse himself till investigations are done. The investigation period may take 3 months or less,” Dr. Adutwum told host Francis Abban.

The university remains closed following riots by the students during what was meant to be a peaceful protest against student brutalities by the school’s internal security and abuses by the university’s management last Monday.

Prof Obiri Danso came under pressure to resign after the students hit the streets claiming that he failed to recognise their rights and listen to their grievances.

An Interim Council put in place by the government following the closure of the school with a three-month mandate, is facing a credibility crisis after the Kumasi chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) declared strike.

They have demanded the reinstatement of the dissolved governing council and have the backing of the SRC as well as the university’s official alumni body.

–Starrfmonline