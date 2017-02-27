KNUST Student Didn’t Fail Her Exams – PRO

Adwoa Anyimadu-Antwi

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have dispelled reports that an 18 year old first year student of the school committed suicide because she trailed some papers.

Earlier reports suggested that the daughter of New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Asante Akyem Central constituency, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Adwoa Anyimadu-Antwi committed the act due to poor academic performance.

Although reports of the school are not yet out, its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kwame Yeboah said such claims are false. He further rubbished allegations that the deceased took her own life because she was jilted by her ex-lover.

“The issue has even changed to the fact that her boyfriend jilted her. All those information are not the fact and are false. So tomorrow the university will issue a statement [on the matter].

One thing we must also take note of is that the lady died and the circumstances we are not aware of.

She was taken to the hospital and she was declared dead on arrival, so the coroner’s report will be needed to determine the cause of the death.

So let us wait till that is out.” He further urged the media to be circumspect in the information they put across.

“I will plead that the media houses should just take their time for us to dive into what really created the problem we have on our hands now.

The reports are not yet out and the police are also conducting their own investigations so we have to wait for the findings of the investigation,” he added. Police investigate death of student The police have however begun their investigation into the matter. They had earlier invited some roommates of the deceased for questioning.

-Citifmonline