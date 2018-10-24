KNUST Demo: It Was “Needless & Mindless”…Students Action Doesn’t Make Sense – Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guidenewspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has condemned the violent action exhibited by students of Katanga Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on campus on Monday, October 22, 2018 against the school authorities.

The students were protesting against a decision by the Vice Chancellor Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso and the authorities to turn the all-male Katanga Hall into a mixed hall with females.

They thronged the streets on campus in their numbers, clad in red and amidst the protest vandalized several properties including the office and car of the Vice Chancellor.

Kweku Baako, speaking on Peace FM‘s Kokrokoo, expressed disgust over the destruction that characterized the protest stating emphatically “they were needless and they were mindless”.

According to him, he doesn’t endorse violent actions and therefore cannot throw his weight behind the students for vandalizing properties.

Though admitting that he supports the students in principle that their concerns need to be addressed, he would rather have had them use appropriate channels to register their displeasure with the decisions by the University authorities against them.

“…they ought to be condemned outright… I can’t support the kind of violence they perpetrated. It doesn’t make sense to me. I’ve done it before and I was dismissed showing that that thing was wrong. We have to be very honest with this thing and very direct (in our condemnation),” he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

